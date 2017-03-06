Palisades Optimist Club Seeks Grant Applicants

The Pacific Palisades Optimist Club, whose motto is “Friend of Youth” and whose goal is “Bring Out the Best in Kids,” will once again make annual grants to youth organizations based in the Palisades or those that provide services that benefit children in the community.

Grants may be used to fund a specific event, for equipment, a facility or service, and must be spent this year. Grants are awarded on the basis of various criteria including the impact on youth in Pacific Palisades, the number of youths affected by the program, the effectiveness of the program and the program’s likely longevity.

Awards decisions will be made within two months. Grant recipients will be notified and, if possible, receive their awards at the weekly Tuesday breakfast meeting of the Palisades Optimists.