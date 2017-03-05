Viewpoint: Traffic and Brentwood School

By Lauren Cole

Special to the Palisades News

You may have received an email from Councilman Mike Bonin touting that Brentwood School will meet Bonin’s “Sunset Standard” and reduce its peak-hour traffic by 40 percent. I wish it were true.

Brentwood School plans to increase enrollment by a whopping 38 percent from 695 to 960 students. They can increase to 775 students (11.5 percent) immediately. Once the middle-school building is completed, the school can increase enrollment to 850 (22 percent increase) and then over the next three years go to 960 students.

Westside residents were supposed to get a major reduction in peak-hour traffic. The City Planning Commission (CPC) issued a ruling December 13 requiring Brentwood School, located at the gridlocked intersection of Sunset and Barrington Place, to reduce its peak-hour traffic by 40 percent.

The CPC’s ruling was issued after the Brentwood Community Council (the umbrella group for over a dozen Homeowner associations in Brentwood) spent over a year negotiating with the Council Office and Brentwood School to reduce the school’s traffic impact. I was the chair of that committee.

The Archer School for Girls, also at Sunset/ Barrington, abides by strict transportation restrictions. If Brentwood School had similar requirements, it would contribute 45-percent less peak-hour traffic than it does today—even with a 38-percent enrollment increase.

The CPC agreed with the Community that Brentwood School must significantly reduce its peak-hour traffic.