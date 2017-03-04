Woman Dies in Palisades Highlands House Fire

by Sue Pascoe

A woman in her 50s died in an early morning fire in a Highlands townhouse. LAFD spokesperson Eric Scott said the fire was reported at 17195 Palisades Circle shortly after 3:40 a.m.

When Fire Units 69 and 23 arrived, there was fire showing out of the second story window, according to Scott.

“Firefighters made a quick and aggressive attack and were able to confine the fire to one bedroom and a hall,” he said. “A female was found dead in the upstairs bedroom.” Neighbors said the deceased was 52 and a caretaker for a resident, Judy, who was in mid-70s and had health issues.

Scott told the News that the woman sleeping downstairs took a home fire extinguisher upstairs in an attempt to extinguish the fire, but was overcome by smoke. “She was treated by firefighters/paramedics and then taken to a hospital.”

The arson unit and the coroner’s office was called.

“The scene is under active investigation by the LAFD Arson section,” Scott said, explaining that officials comb through debris looking for burn patterns.

There was also a cat initially reported missing but was later found hiding under a bed on the first floor.