Pacific Palisades Residents Association Holds a Candidate Forum; Contention Remained Over Proposed Debate Dates

by Sue Pascoe

Editor

On Feb. 16, the Pacific Palisades Residents Association (PPRA) hosted a forum for candidates in the March 7 City Council District 11 primary election. The event was held at University Synagogue in Brentwood and started about 20 minutes late because of the bumper-to-bumper traffic on Sunset Boulevard.

Challengers Robin Rudisell and Mark Ryavec were present, but incumbent Councilman Mike Bonin did not attend. About 125 people attended the forum.

Veteran KNX-1070 newsman Frank Mottek, an award-winning broadcast journalist who provides “Your Money” reports, moderated the discussion between Venice community activist Ryavec and Brentwood businesswoman and coastal advocate and Venice resident Robin Rudisill.

He asked six questions, and the candidate who responded first had two minutes. The second candidate then had three minutes, with the first candidate allowed a minute for a rebuttal afterwards.

Traffic: What are you going to do about traffic? How will you going to alleviate traffic and what are you going to do about potholes? Homeless: What are you going to do about the homeless situation, that helps the homeless quickly get off the streets while also relieving residents of the burden of homeless encampments in their neighborhoods? Land Use: What do you see as the role of the council office in pending development proposals? Let’s also talk about Measure S, known as the Neighborhood Integrity Initiative. What’s your view on that measure and your thoughts on land use and development in this area? Crime: What are you going to do about crime in this district and getting more cops on the streets here? Infrastructure: How would you address the frequent power outages and the water pipes that are blowing out all over the city? Business: How would you make this district, and Los Angeles overall, more business-friendly?