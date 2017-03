Kay N’ Dave’s will donate 20 percent of sales from food orders to Paul Revere’s after school personal enrichment program for its spring musical Hairspray from Sunday, March 12 through Thursday, March 16.

The offer is good at both locations: Brentwood, 262 26th Street (310) 260-1355 and Culver City, 9341 Culver Blvd. (310) 558- 8100, and is good for all dine-in, take-out and catering orders. Diners need to mention “Paul Revere.”

Visit kayndaves.com for more information