P2 (Paliskates) Will Close Until 2018

She sold merchandise and fixtures Feb. 13 through Feb. 19 at reduced prices in order to facilitate the move, and moved the remaining items and fixtures to storage on Feb. 20.

When the store originally opened, it rapidly became a place for all ages to gather, to purchase clothes, shoes, handbags and jewelry and of course skateboards and accessories.

In August 2005, the store was acknowledged in Los Angeles Magazine as having the city’s “best flip-flops.” The article said:

“We wear them with a bathing suit to the beach, and we wear them with a beaded tunic to A.O.C. We need lots of flip-flops, and sometimes that pair we picked up on the Venice Boardwalk simply won’t cut it. Paliskates can stock the closet without emptying the wallet. Along with the old standards Reef and Rainbow, the skate shop carries one of the biggest selections of Haviannas in town. But what differentiates the place from your run-of-the-mill flip-flop purveyor is the higher-end yet affordable styles: The Italian-made Fornarinas have a super comfortable molded foot bed, Arleen C combines terry cloth with rhinestones, and Dolce Vita’s metallics match almost anything. ‘We try to find the cool stuff that doesn’t look cheap but is inexpensive and fun,’ says owner Erica Simpson. After all, they’re just flip-flops.”

Over the years, Simpson hired many local youth to work in the store, including Jesse Creed, a Palisades High School graduate who is now running for City Council District 5, and CAA agent Franklin Latt. (Look for a story about some of her youth employees in an upcoming edition.)