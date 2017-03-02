Photo: Temescal Canyon Waterfall

Michael Schmidt captured this photo of the Temescal Canyon waterfall on February 22. This is the first time flowing water has been seen in years. Photo: Michael Schmidt

Author: Matt Sanderson

