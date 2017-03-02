L.A. City Council District 11 Foes Share Thoughts

The Palisades News asked each Council District 11 candidate to respond to the same three questions (and to keep the answers under 50 words). They were told we would not edit or comment on responses. We also asked each candidate for a campaign photograph.
Councilman Mike Bonin (mikebonin2017.com):
1. Tell our readers something about yourself you think they would like to know or need to know.
I follow through on my promises. When I first ran for council, I told this commu- nity that I would restore Fire Engine 69, because it was an important tool to save lives in Pacific Palisades. Last year, I was very proud to celebrate the restoration of Engine 69 with neighbors.
2. What is the one thing the city needs to fix, now? How would you do that?
Homelessness. We need to implement the coordinated, strategic and comprehensive approach to ending the homelessness crisis that I helped author. If we continue the work I’ve started with neighbors and colleagues like Mayor Garcetti, we can get people off the street and give them the services they need and deserve.
3. Over the next five years, what would be your plans for improving the city?
End homelessness with a coordinated and humane approach. Get more cops in the Palisades with my detailed plan for LAPD redeployment. Reduce traffic by expanding transit and implementing the traf- fic improvement project I started for Sunset. Make our democracy more democratic by passing the clean-money campaign finance reform I’ve proposed.
Coastal protection advocate Robin Rudisill (robin2017.com):
1. Tell our readers something about yourself you think they would like to know or need to know.
I am the candidate who will truly represent you. As an activist, I have a long track record of successes in protecting residents against special interests. As a former financial officer of major corporations, I am the only candidate who brings the background of accountability and integrity this district needs.
2. What is the one thing the city needs to fix, now? How would you do that?
No more B.S.! It’s essential our city government develop a culture of ethics and integrity, instead of excuses and “special favors for special friends.” I will push as hard as it takes. It must be clear in both words and actions that our city government serves you.
3. Over the next five years, what would be your plans for improving the city?
I will immediately launch the community plan and coastal updates with residents of each community. I will make certain that land-use decisions follow the municipal code and community plans. I will ensure the effectiveness of homelessness programs and of controls over the funds from GO bonds and sales taxes.
Activist and environmentalist Mark Ryavec (markryavec2017.com):
1. Tell our readers something about yourself you think they would like to know or need to know.
I grew up in Santa Monica, received a bachelor’s degree from UCLA and a master’s degree in urban studies from Occidental College. After working as a legislative analyst for the L.A. City Council, I was No Oil, Inc.’s pro bono lobbyist and helped put Proposition O on the ballot, which banned oil drilling on L.A.’s coast.
2. What is the one thing the city needs to fix, now? How would you do that?
Residents in our district do not feel safe. Since no one has time to wait 40 minutes on ASK LAPD, I would change the LAPD deployment protocols to count incident reports submitted by MyLA 311 and email. This would automatically increase the number of officers assigned to the Palisades.
3. Over the next five years, what would be your plans for improving the city?
Over the next five years my goals are to increase police presence in the Palisades, speed traffic flow on Sunset, and find a solution to local power outages, possibly with solar power installations combined with new battery storage technology instead of a new power distribution station.
