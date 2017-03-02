L.A. City Council District 11 Foes Share Thoughts

The Palisades News asked each Council District 11 candidate to respond to the same three questions (and to keep the answers under 50 words). They were told we would not edit or comment on responses. We also asked each candidate for a campaign photograph.

Councilman Mike Bonin (mikebonin2017.com):

1. Tell our readers something about yourself you think they would like to know or need to know.

I follow through on my promises. When I first ran for council, I told this commu- nity that I would restore Fire Engine 69, because it was an important tool to save lives in Pacific Palisades. Last year, I was very proud to celebrate the restoration of Engine 69 with neighbors.

2. What is the one thing the city needs to fix, now? How would you do that?

Homelessness. We need to implement the coordinated, strategic and comprehensive approach to ending the homelessness crisis that I helped author. If we continue the work I’ve started with neighbors and colleagues like Mayor Garcetti, we can get people off the street and give them the services they need and deserve.

3. Over the next five years, what would be your plans for improving the city?