Palisades-Malibu 2017 Youth Sports Underway

According to program director Oscar Rodriquez, the flag football league offers kids a fun, safe, competitive environment for developing basic fundamentals of the sport, while gaining skills that can be used throughout their athletic journey.

This is a learning league with kids grouped according to age: 5-6 years old, 7-9 and 10-12. Core values, strong character, confidence and learning to work well with others in an encouraging setting are emphasized.

Games and practices are at Simon Meadow in Temescal Canyon, starting at 9 a.m. on Saturdays, through March 25.

Also emphasizing fun and friendships is the YMCA Jr. Clipper basketball league in the Palisades High gym for ages four to 10. Kids, who are grouped by ages (3-4, 5-7 and 8-10), have a half-hour practice and then a game afterwards. The first games start at 11 a.m. on Saturdays, through April 11. Life skills and sportsmanship to encourage good values as well as good basketball skills are taught to participants.

Call (310) 454-5591 or email OscarRodriquez@ymcala.org for more information.