Palisades High School Calendar Set for Next Three Years

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Last week, Palisades High School’s Board of Trustees approved a three-year school calendar beginning Aug. 14 and also detailed its plans for a new track and field that will permanently shift the Fourth of July fireworks celebration to the baseball field beginning this summer.

The school calendar start date had initially drawn intense discussion from parents desiring a later start, but the vote at the Feb. 21 board meeting had no parent attendance aside from the parents on the board.

The board voted to approve a calendar beginning Aug. 14 for the 2017-18 school year, Aug. 13 for the 2018-19 school year and Aug. 12 for the 2019-20 school year. In addition, each school year will feature one week of vacation at Thanksgiving, three weeks of winter break and one week of spring break. The remaining school year details will be determined later, although typically the first day is pupil-free with student attendance beginning the following day.