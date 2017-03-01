Pacific Palisades Pole-Top Distribution Station Appeal Hearing Set for March 8

A hearing will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8 at City Hall, Room 350, regarding the appeal of the pole-top distribution station proposed for Sunset Boulevard and Marquez Avenue (near the western terminus). Those planning to attend should check the agenda at dpw.lacity.org/meeting-calendar, the day before to make sure the hearing is still on the agenda.

Since January 2015, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power officials have sought locations to place two 61-ft. pole-top distribution stations in Pacific Palisades, in order to help alleviate electrical-power issues. One station was initially planned for DWP property adjacent to the Marquez Elementary School’s lower playground, the other on El Medio at Sunset.

When residents near both locations objected, a public meeting was held in March, and Councilman Mike Bonin asked audience members to come up with alternate sites, which they did—at Temescal/Sunset and at 16980 Sunset.

No further hearings were held and the poles were installed, but further construction stopped when DWP officials learned the PTDS were in the Coastal Zone and needed Coastal Development permits.