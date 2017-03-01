Pacific Palisades End of February 2017 Rain Report

Friday through Saturday, Feb, 10-l1, brought a drenching rainstorm in Pacific Palisades and the region that dropped 3.09 inches of rain locally. The Sunday/Monday/Tuesday showers produced an additional .49 inches. According to deputy rainmeister Ted Mackie, who is considering asking for a bigger official L.A. County rain gauge for his home on Bienveneda Avenue, the season total since July 1 is now 22.22 inches. More rain was predicted after the News went to press.

Last year at this time, the Palisades had received 7.52 inches of rain, and the normal year-to-date total is 10.81 inches. The most rain recorded in the Palisades since 1942, where record-keeping began, was 42.60 inches in 1997-98. The least amount recorded was 4.11 inches in 2006-07.