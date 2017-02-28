Palisadian Dollie Ambassadors Make Valentines

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Every February, about 30 local women switch from making homemade dollies and teddy bears to creating Valentines.

These charitable folks, who since 2010 have made more than 11,000 dollies and teddy bears for children in need, turn their efforts to handcrafted Valentines for sick children and seniors at Sunrise of Santa Monica, a senior living home, and the UCLA Medical Centers in Santa Monica and Westwood.

“For the first two weeks of February, we clear our table of dollies and bears to make Valentines,” said Cindy Simon, co-founder of Dollies Making a Difference, an organization that works to provide community, connection and comfort to children around the world. Each Valentine “is one of a kind. They’re made in a festive atmosphere in the fellowship of our ladies sitting around the table. I think there’s a special magic in getting a homemade Valentine. These are all made with love.”

Throughout the year, Simon and the group’s other members, who include many Palisadians, gather each Wednesday morning at her home to commune and create the handmade gifts “with a lot of chatter, laughter and love.” They are then delivered around the world by Dollie Ambassadors. However, for the Valentines, the recipients also get some extra love from canine cupids who help the ambassadors and medical center employees deliver the cards. Five dogs, who are part of UCLA’s pet therapy program, bring the Valentines to the kids and seniors.