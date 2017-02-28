Palisades Crime: 6 Burglaries, 3 Thefts and 1 Stolen Vehicle

The following Feb. 27, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.



GRAND THEFT AUTO

Napoli/Amalfi, 2/19/17 btwn 1:30 PM and 6 PM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle for the street.

BURGLARY/THEFT from MOTOR VEHICLE



16100 Sunset, btwn 2/15/17 at 3 PM and 2/16/17 at 11 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a cell phone charger, first aid kit, and garage door opener.

600 Muskingum Ave, btwn 2/20/17 at 12:30 PM and 2/21/17 at 10:30 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle, ransacked the vehicle, but did not take any property.

700 Ocampo, btwn 2/18/17 at 8 PM and 2/19/17 at 12 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a GPS.

100 West Channel, btwn 2/21/17 at 3 PM and 2/22/17 at 9:30 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took shoes.

Temescal Canyon Park, 2/24/17 btwn 1:30 PM and 3:15 PM . The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a purse.

BURGLARY



600 Muskingum Ave, 2/24/17 btwn 6 PM and 9:30 PM. The suspect pushed open a window to enter victim’s home and took jewelry.

THEFT

17300 Sunset, 2/21/17 btwn 6:30 AM and 9 AM . The suspect took victim’s wallet which was left unattended on a workout machine.

300 Sycamore, btwn2/21/17 at 9:45 PM and 2/22/17 at 7:20 AM. The suspect took victim's suitcase, clothing, and laptop computer which had been left on victim's front porch.

15300 Antioch, 2/4/17 at 10:45 AM. The suspect (identified) took victim's property and left the business without paying.

VANDALISM



40 Mabery, 2/21/17 btwn 12 AM and 8 AM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle.