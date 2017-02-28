PaliHi to Replace Its Track and Field

by Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Dave Riccardi, the director of operations, and Rocky Montz, an operations assistant liaison, presented information on the $1.5-million improvements scheduled for the track and field this summer at the Palisades High Board meeting on Feb. 21.

Currently, the school has $400,000 set aside for the improvements, and an additional $1.1 million is still being raised, Riccardi said. The track and field itself will require about $1.2 million to upgrade, while other improvements that are still to be determined will cost about $300,000.