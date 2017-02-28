‘Maps and Postage Stamps’ Exhibit at Sharq Gallery on March 4

The show includes Acerol’s magnificent 8-ft. by 12-ft. World Map, which has not been seen in public for over 30 years. Hertz will deliver an informal talk about the artist and his contributions at 4 p.m. on March 4.

Sharq (the “East”) has been operating as a nonprofit art space in the Palisades since 2004. Its many exhibitions, films, concerts and literary readings have largely, but not exclusively, been devoted to works by artists who are from or who deal in their works with the world of North Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia.

After the public reception, “Maps and Postage Stamps” may be viewed by appointment until March 11. To attend, you can learn the address of the gallery by contacting Sharq at sharqart@gmail.com or (310) 459-6041.