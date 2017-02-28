Kids’ Yoga Day Seeks Palisades Schools

Calling all Palisades schools—and kids. More than 30,000 youth in 30 countries and 50 states are already planning to participate in the second annual Kids’ Yoga Day on Friday, April 7.

“Will you help us make this year’s celebration even bigger?” asks Palisadian Teresa Anne Power, who started the event last year that eventually reached tens of thousands of children worldwide.

Power is an accomplished yoga instructor who has been practicing this art form for more than three decades. She has been teaching children yoga for more than a decade and is the author of the bestselling ABCs of Yoga for Kids.