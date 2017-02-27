PaliHi Wrestlers Place Third in City, Al-Saudi Advances to State

By Sue Pascoe

The City Section wrestling finals were held at the Roybal Learning Center on Feb. 17-18, and Palisades High School finished third with 190 points. San Fernando won with 236 points and Birmingham took second with 216.

At the regionals, held a week earlier at PaliHi, 14 Dolphin wrestlers qualified for the finals—one in each weight class.

The Dolphins had hoped to finish higher at city, but as assistant coach Aldo Juliano said, things didn’t fall into place. “Guys we had pinned twice during the season we lost to. It was a bad day to have a bad day.”

Pali’s Hamazah Al-Saudi pinned all four opponents as he captured the title in the 197-pound class. The junior will advance to the State meet in Bakersfield on March 3-4. Only the winner in each weight class advances. On Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 4 p.m., wrestling was over for everyone but Al-Saudi, but his teammates were practicing on the mats and others were working out with weights. Head coach Steve Cifonelli smiled and shook his head. “I told them to go home at 3,” he said. “Everyone is excited about coming back next year.”