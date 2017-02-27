PaliHi Girls Basketball Advances to Finals; Boys Lose in Semis

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

For the third year in a row, the Palisades girls basketball team has reached the finals in the Open Divi- sion of the CIF Los Angeles City Section, while the boys team reached the semifinals in Division 1, where they lost to Crenshaw 80-50 on Friday, Feb. 24.

The girls beat El Camino Real 75-60 on Saturday and Narbonne 79-27 the previous week to reach the finals, where they will face Fairfax, ranked 28th in the state, on March 4 at 5 p.m. at Cal State Dominguez Hills. During the regular season, the girls split their two games with Fairfax, dealing Fairfax its only regular season defeat 75-68 in their first meeting, while losing 64-59 in Pali’s only regular season defeat.

In both of their playoff games, guards Chelsey Gipson and Kayla Williams continued to be dominant scorers. Gipson, a senior, and Williams, a sophomore, scored 27 and 28 respectively against El Camino Real, while they contributed 21 and 20 respectively against Narbonne.

The team, coached by Torino Johnson, dominated Narbonne from the beginning, scoring 22 points in the first quarter, which was just five points less than their opponent scored throughout the game. Against El Camino Real, the Dolphins also had a strong victory, leading by 9 after the first quarter and reaching halftime with a 41-29 lead. El Camino Real was ranked 55th in the state, while Pali was ranked 48th.

Strong free throw shooting helped the team keep their lead against El Camino Real as Gipson made 10 out of 10 free throws, while Williams downed 13 of 16 attempts. Freshman forward Jane Nwaba grabbed 10 rebounds during the game, which was played at Roybal, while senior forward Julie Ide nabbed 9.

The boys defeated Chatsworth 56-53 and Hamilton 50-40 in their first two playoff games before losing to Crenshaw in the semifinals. Versus Crenshaw, Dayne Downey led Pali with 20 points, but the game, which they played at Roybal, was a tough one.