Dustin Johnson Wins Genesis Open; Military Outpost an Afterthought

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

By now, golf fans are aware that Dustin Johnson won the Genesis Open by 5 strokes, took home a payout of $1.26 million and ascended to No. 1 in the world rankings. Although Tiger Woods did not play, and last year’s winner Bubba Watson withdrew on Saturday, the tournament had eight of the top 10 players in the world. Only No. 2 Rory Mcllroy (who was injured) and No. 4 Henrik Stenson were absent. One of the grand old dames of golf courses, the Riviera, didn’t disappoint, surviving torrential rainfall and gusty winds that threatened to postpone the final round to Monday.

But there’s one story that wasn’t reported, until now, “Military Outpost an Afterthought at the Riviera.”

When Lt. Col. USAF, Ret. Quentin Ridgley arrived at the large tent, located at the 14th hole tee box at the Riveria Country Club, he was dismayed.

“I’ve been here the past eight years and the one thing that impressed me was how they treated the military at this tournament,” Ridgley told the News on Feb. 18. “[Now] I’m shamefully disgusted.”

He noted there was no American flag, military flags nor patriotic bunting at the Outpost, nor was there any food, coffee or cold drinks when he arrived to assist Master Sergeant Gene Arias, the military representative, when play began on Thursday.

Ridgley said he expected that the military would be treated better, especially since Tiger Woods’ late dad, Earl, had been in the service.

Earl Woods was a U.S. Army infantry officer who served two tours of duty in Vietnam and retired with the rank of lieutenant colonel. As a member of the military, he had playing privileges at the Navy golf course in Los Alamitos, which allowed Tiger to play there as a boy.