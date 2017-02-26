PaliHi Girls Soccer Advances

The Palisades High School girls soccer team advanced to the semifinals in the Los Angeles City Section Division 1 playoffs by beating Cleveland, 1-0, on Feb. 23.

“It was just what we expected,” said Pali head coach Christian Chambers, “a tight defensive match.”

In the first half, Cleveland could advance past the halfway line only a few times, while Palisades was constantly threatening, taking shot after shot.

On a long throw-in from freshman Margot Reemtsen, sophomore Daniela Flores found the back of the net at the 32-minute mark to score the winning goal.

Chambers said his girls had some “nervous energy,” some of them recalling last year’s upset loss to San Pedro in the quarterfinals. “It was a big thing to get through this round. We were a bit nervous about what happened before.”