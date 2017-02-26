FIDM Showcases Costumes From Acclaimed ‘La La Land’

Since Gosling’s character is deeply passionate about preserving traditional jazz music, Zophres decided to give him a simple vintage wardrobe with an element of sophistication. She wanted him to look classically handsome like actor Marc Michel in the 1961 film Lola.

“I pitched it to Damien that he’ll have two sport coats and he’ll repeat them; he has one suit, two dress shirts and a couple of casual shirts and that’s it,” Zophres said. “It’s quality, not quantity. He takes care of his stuff. It’s meant to look like he has a taste for things that are from the past and a reverence for them.”

Since the movie required the actors to dance, Zophres also worked closely with choreographer Mandy Moore to make sure the actors could move freely in their costumes. Plus, she found inspiration from watching dance rehearsals.

“I watched one of the first rehearsals of the duet, the one [Stone and Gosling] do at sunset to a ‘Lovely Night,’ and they sit on that bench and go with their feet—boop, boop, boop, boop—and I turned to Damien and said ‘They have to be wearing the same color shoes.’ I don’t know why I thought that, but it was instinctual, as were most of my choices,” Zophres said.

Chazelle wanted to film that song-and-tap-dance number in one camera-take. At that point in the story, the characters were leaving a party, so Stone would not realistically be wearing tap shoes. That meant, Stone had to change out of her high heels during the routine.

Zophres rigged the high heels with Velcro straps, so Stone could easily remove them. She replaced the laces in the tap shoes with elastic and the buckle with Velcro. Stone had only eight counts to make the transition.

“They were under so much pressure, especially Emma because of that, but they were awesome,” Zophres said, adding that Stone never messed it up—not even in rehearsal.

If Zophres wins the Academy Award on Feb. 26, it will be her first. She was nominated for her work on the 2010 film True Grit. She’s competing against Palisadian Colleen Atwood for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Consolata Boyle for Florence Foster Jenkins, Joanna Johnston for Allied, and Madeline Fontaine for Jackie.

The costumes of Atwood, Boyle and Johnston are also included in FIDM’s exhibit.

Other notable costumes on display are from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Trek Beyond, Suicide Squad, Fences, Hidden Figures, Doctor Strange and Kubo and the Two Strings.

The museum, located at 919 S. Grand Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, call (213) 623-5821, Ext. 2224.