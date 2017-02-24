Palisades News Letters: Kudos to Homeless Count Participants

Kudos to Homeless Count Participants

We want to thank the Palisades News for publicizing our efforts as part of the citywide Homeless Count the last week in January. So many people helped.

In the dark before dawn on Jan. 26, the first Palisadians, wearing jackets and caps, huddled at Mercer Hall on the Palisades High campus for instructions and fortifying food and coffee. Shortly after 6 a.m., nine teams left for our town’s third annual deployment as part of the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, sponsored by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA). The count went smoothly and brought information that will help us assist our homeless residents and help keep our community safer.

For sustenance that morning we thank Noah’s Bagels on Antioch Street, Vons market (for bottled water and Starbucks coffee) at Sunset and PCH, and Ralphs market on Sunset (fruit platters). Thank you to Helga Jesson and Sharon Kilbride, who arranged for the refreshment donations and helped set up.

A big thank you to PaliHi for the use of Mercer Hall the past three years, and in particular their Operations Manager, Rocky Montz. We were fortunate to have the support of the LAPD that morning. Thank you to officers Michael Moore, Rusty Redican, Jimmy Soloman and Rick Ballesteros.

For your support and helping us count, thank you to Janet Turner, Field Representative and Constituent Services for Congressman Ted Lieu; Stephanie Cohen, Senior Field Representative for Assemblyman Richard Bloom; and Sharon Shapiro, Field Deputy (Pacific Palisades and Brentwood) from Councilman Bonin’s office.