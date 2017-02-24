PaliHi Students to Help Seniors with Technology

Palisades Alliance for Seniors will sponsor a technology-tutoring program designed to help seniors become more comfortable with digital devices. Palisades Charter High School students are paired with seniors who need help with a smartphone, tablet or laptop.

One-to-one coaching will take place at PaliHi from 4 to 6 p.m. on four Tuesday afternoons in March. Pre-registration is required. Visit palisadesalliance.org for more information. Enrollment in the program will be confirmed upon receipt of the completed questionnaire.

There is no cost to attend the clinics, however enrollment is limited. Seniors must sign up in advance and fill out a brief questionnaire to determine technology comfort level and the assistance desired. Twenty spots will be available for each session, with a wait list if there is overflow interest. Seniors may sign up for either one or two sessions, and can join the waitlist for additional sessions.