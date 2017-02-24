Former Palisadian Now Heads Bambino Marketing

Former Pacific Palisades resident Sara Snow was named chief marketing officer for Bambino Technologies on Jan. 17.
“We could not be more excited to have Sara join our team,” said Palisadian Sean Greene, CEO and Founder of Bambino. “As an active mom of young children herself, she understands what our core users deal with on a day-to-day basis, and for the better part of two decades she’s been speaking to this audience in a variety of manners.”
Snow, who moved to Connecticut with her husband and two young daughters a year ago, is an Emmy award-winning TV producer and news anchor. She has also been a media contributor to the New York Times and has been seen on CNN, Good Morning America and The Early Show.
Snow has also served as brand spokesperson and helped launch campaigns for Johnson & Johnson, Clorox, Lipton, Whirlpool, Reynolds Wrap, Physician’s Formula and Softlips.
“I’ve spent my career speaking to moms about better, healthier and simpler ways to do things,” Snow said. “As a mom, I’ve felt the struggle of finding a sitter on any given night of the week and am thrilled with Bambino Technologies.”
Headquartered in Santa Monica, the babysitting company app was founded after Greene was frustrated because he couldn’t find a sitter. He knew there had to be local teenagers available. The problem was how to pair parents with potential babysitters; he thought an app would be an easy way to accomplish the task.
First, parents create a profile and then enter details for when they need a sitter, preview the available sitters and choose the one they feel would be best for the job. Bambino tracks the duration of the sit. Once the job is done, parents pay the sitter through the app. They can rate the sitter and include that person in their favorites so the person is easily found again.
Launched in June 2016 in the Palisades, the app now has more registered Palisades sitters than any other local babysitting platform.
“In just a few months, more than 65 percent of our users have made multiple bookings through the app,” Greene said. “It’s a really exciting indication that our approach to sitting is resonating with the community.”
Bambino has expanded into Santa Monica, Brentwood, Malibu and Calabasas. Snow will help lead the expansion into markets outside of Southern California as well.
Visit bambinositters.com for more information.
