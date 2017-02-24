Former Palisadian Now Heads Bambino Marketing

Former Pacific Palisades resident Sara Snow was named chief marketing officer for Bambino Technologies on Jan. 17.

“We could not be more excited to have Sara join our team,” said Palisadian Sean Greene, CEO and Founder of Bambino. “As an active mom of young children herself, she understands what our core users deal with on a day-to-day basis, and for the better part of two decades she’s been speaking to this audience in a variety of manners.”

Snow, who moved to Connecticut with her husband and two young daughters a year ago, is an Emmy award-winning TV producer and news anchor. She has also been a media contributor to the New York Times and has been seen on CNN, Good Morning America and The Early Show.

Snow has also served as brand spokesperson and helped launch campaigns for Johnson & Johnson, Clorox, Lipton, Whirlpool, Reynolds Wrap, Physician’s Formula and Softlips.

“I’ve spent my career speaking to moms about better, healthier and simpler ways to do things,” Snow said. “As a mom, I’ve felt the struggle of finding a sitter on any given night of the week and am thrilled with Bambino Technologies.”