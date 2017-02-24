Canale-Martinez Salon in Pacific Palisades Styles Great Hair

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Martinez had graduated from college, but didn’t know what direction to take next.

“My parents told me, ‘You need to go back to school or get a job,’” said Martinez, who grew up in Shadow Hills near Tujunga. “That same day, I saw the movie Shampoo,” the iconic 1975 Warren Beatty film about a hairstylist. Then, later that day, “my girlfriend said, ‘Can you cut my hair?’”

The back-to-back occurrences spurred Martinez to give hairstyling a try. He enrolled in cosmetology school and after graduating took advanced training at the Vidal Sassoon Academy in London. When he returned to Los Angeles, he opened a salon with a friend in West Hollywood. The Martinez-Samuel Salon, originally called the Jeffrey-Kara Salon, became a success and expanded over the years from four chairs in a 600-sq.-ft. space to 20 chairs occupying 3,300 sq. ft.

For Martinez, being a hairstylist also turned out to be a good choice. “I can do multiple things and pay attention to all those things,” he said. “I work with multiple clients at the same time and make sure everyone is taken care of—make sure they’re happy and love their hair.”

Some of his clients live in Pacific Palisades, and they suggested that he open a shop in the area. Martinez’ cousin, Michael Canale, who is Jennifer Aniston’s colorist and also a stylist, owns the Canale Salon in Beverly Hills, and the two eventually decided to join together to open the Canale-Martinez Salon at 970 Monument in 2015.