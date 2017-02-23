Palisades Alliance for Seniors ‘Memory and Aging’ Program at Library Set for Feb. 27

The Palisades Alliance for Seniors program on Monday, Feb. 27, will feature Dr. Alan Castel, who will speak on “Memory and Aging: The Good, The Bad, and The Unknown.”

Castel, an expert in cognitive psychology at UCLA, will discuss what aspects of memory change with age, what memory mechanisms become more or less efficient with age, how wisdom may enhance memory, and how/why older adults can selectively remember important information.

The free Senior Alliance programs (held the second and fourth Mondays of the month) begin at 10:30 a.m. in the Palisades Branch Library community room, 861 Alma Real. Visit palisadesalliance.com for more information.