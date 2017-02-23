PaliHi Graduate Cameron Pazirandeh Shoots an iPhone Movie

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Cameron Pazirandeh, 33, imagined a movie about a man who had only two weeks to live. This guy would be a loner, who had difficulty forming friendships, and yet, also someone who sought to share these last two weeks with another person by recording parts of his experience. The idea would allow filmmaker Pazirandeh to shoot the movie immediately using just his iPhone and iMovie on his computer. Plus, he could play the main and only character.

“As a producer, I am not willing to wait; I’ve got to do this now,” said Pazirandeh, who graduated from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts with a film degree three years ago. “I shot the movie in two weeks, in real time basically. Every time I felt like he should say something, I would sit at my computer and record a video.”

Pazirandeh, a 2002 Palisades High School graduate who was also the captain of the varsity soccer team, used both his bedroom and a few local spots like the Palisades bluffs and the PaliHi neighborhood as locations for his movie, which is titled Two Weeks to Go.

He recorded it this summer, edited the piece in the fall and then released it in December with a showing at the Laemmle Playhouse theater. It is now available for free on Amazon Prime in two lengths—17 minutes and 56 minutes—along with some of the other films produced by CAMPAZ Films, Pazirandeh’s production company. A two-hour version has been completed, but is not yet available on Amazon.

His portrayal of the main character, who is never named, has a warm, slice-of-life quality, and the loneliness and sadness of the part even worried some family friends after they saw it.