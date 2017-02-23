Editorial: Measure S Provides Some Good Ideas

At the Palisades Rotary Club meeting on Feb. 2, one member asked the News to do a story about Measure S, the controversial initiative on the March 7 ballot that seeks to amend city laws related to the general plan. “My mailbox is full of flyers for and against,” he said. “I don’t know what to do.”

Basically, by voting yes, residents endorse a two-year moratorium (or until the city updates its general plan) on some development. It does not stop development that adheres to zoning.

A no vote means that nothing changes; it’s business as usual in Los Angeles construction.

Interestingly enough, the Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously on Feb. 8 to require regular updates to outdated community plans. The vote triggers creation of a new ordinance mandating that those plans be updated every six years. Over the past decade, just four of 35 community plans have been updated.

Why the sudden rush to implement this ordinance before the March 7 election? Is it because Measure S resonates with community members because developers have been able to get spot zoning and variances in height and density for pet projects?

Is it because developers pay for the environmental and traffic studies that are done for those developments? Another provision in the ordinance approved by the City Council states that developers will no longer have free reign over who gets to write their environmental impact reports—instead, they’ll have to choose from a list of city-approved consultants. This closely mirrors another provision of Measure S. Hummm, what a coincidence! So maybe Measure S is onto something? Councilmember Jose Huizar told the City News Service that he does not support Measure S, but he credits it with bringing some of the city’s planning issues “into the public debate.”