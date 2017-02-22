Pastor Kenneth Davis Leads Palisades Lutherans

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

When the Reverend Kenneth Davis was born in Jamaica, his grandmother prayed to God that he would become a preacher. At 7 years old, he knew for himself what he wanted to do.

“I knew that I was going to be a pastor,” said Davis, who replaces retired Wally Mees as the new minister at Palisades Lutheran Church. “I knew I had a call of God on my life.”

That call has remained steadfast for him. In 1970, also when he was 7, his family moved to Los Angeles, where he went to church, attended local schools, and eventually studied both theology and theater arts at Loyola Marymount University. During his freshman year, he became a preacher for the Pentecostal/Charismatic denomination—the church of his childhood. However, when he attended Yale Divinity School for his master’s degree, he changed his denomination to Lutheran as the Pentecostal Church doesn’t support Yale’s program.

His Yale advisor was Lutheran, and Davis felt drawn to the Lutheran focus on grace. “We don’t become children of God. We are not followers because of something we have done, but instead because of something that God has done for us,” Davis said. “The Pentecostal Church was really focused on works—what I did to earn what I’m receiving from God. The reality is there is nothing I can do to twist God’s arm . . . It’s by grace that we are saved.”