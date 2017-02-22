PaliHi Alum Jesse Creed Runs For L.A. City Council

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

With no lobbyist or developer funds, Jesse Creed seeks to be the next city councilmember for District 5, a seat held since 2009 by Democrat Paul Koretz.

“I’ve pledged not to take a cent of lobbyist money or developer money, so I can represent the community and not the narrow interests of wealthy campaign donors,” said Creed, who graduated from Palisades High School in 2003. In May, “we launched a campaign as a moon shot, but we’ve defied expectations every step of the way.”

As of mid-January, the campaign had raised $350,000 and received 150 community endorsements, said Creed, who moved to Pacific Palisades from Toronto when he was 12, but now lives near the Beverly Center. He noted that his reasons for running for office were simple.

“People feel like City Hall has stopped listening to them,”Creed, 31, said. “They’re skeptical of the process, because every rule has become negotiable.”

He seeks to change that. For Creed, a Columbia Law School graduate who specializes in nonprofit law, several issues are central to his platform. For developer and land use issues, he would like to ensure that the law is followed and that the City Council is not overriding the Planning Department by providing variances to developers instead of supporting community interests.

“Paul Koretz has approved every single project that has come before him, regardless of whether there has been any analysis of the benefits,” Creed said. “You always follow the money with these things,” noting that he believes developer money has been behind Koretz’s votes.