Theatre Palisades Youth’s Madagascar to Open Feb. 24

Theatre Palisades Youth will present Madagascar—A Musical Adventure, starting Feb. 24 at the Pierson Playhouse.

Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, the stage presenta tion follows the animals as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and go on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip-hip Hippo and, of course, the plotting penguins as they perform on the Pacific Palisades stage. If you have a young child, this show presents the perfect opportunity to introduce him or her to live theater.

Director Lara Ganz and musical director Caitlin Tortorici have worked with 23 talented local youth to create an exciting production. Producers Amy Kate Connolly, Claire Farwell and Stephanie Malayil promise that everyone will leave feeling upbeat.

Madagascar runs Friday, February 24 and March 3 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25 and March 4 at 5 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 26 and March 5 at 2 p.m., at the Pierson, 941 Temescal Canyon Rd. Tickets are $15. Call (310) 454-1970 or go to theatrepalisades.com. There is free parking