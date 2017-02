The Santa Monica Canyon Civic Association’s monthly meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, at the Rustic Canyon Recreation Center, 601 Latimer Rd. The public is invited.

The agenda includes Councilman Mike Bonin, who requested to speak, and developer Charlie Patton, who is interested in community feedback regarding his plans for commercial development at the mouth of the canyon.

Email info@smcca.org for more information. .