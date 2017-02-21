PaliHi Online Auction Underway

The Palisades High School Booster Club invites all residents to bid on items at the online silent auction through March 8. There are restaurant, sporting and health and fitness deals.

Sponsors are also sought and company logos will be put on the site that will link back to the business’s home page. To bid or or sponsorship, visit palihigh.org/auction for more information. All funds generated are used to support student services such as the College Center, classroom technology, athletic teams, student clubs, field trips and visual and performing art programs. Annually, the boosters distribute more than $500,000 toprograms that directly benefit students.