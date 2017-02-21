PaliHi Boys Soccer Seeded No. 2 in Playoffs

The Palisades High School boys soccer team, which is undefeated this season with a 12-0-0 record in the Western League and 16-0 overall, earned the second seed in the L.A. City Section Division One playoffs. The No. 1 seed went to Granada Hills, which was 9-1 in league and 21-4-2 overall record.

The Dolphins, who are the defending city champions, will host the winner of the Hollywood/Arleta play-in game on Feb. 22 at 3 p.m.at home. The quarterfinals are on February 23, the semifinals on Feb. 28 and the championship on March at Valley College.

Coached by David Suarez, PaliHi won the City championship last year by defeating Granada Hills in overtime. This was the first time in the school’s 55-year history that either a boys or girls soccer team has captured the title. Palisades then advanced to the CIF Southern California regional tournament against Santa Barbara, but lost 3-1. The Dolphins ended their 2016 season 19-3-2.