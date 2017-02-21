Pacific Palisades Crime: 2 Vehicles and More Packages Stolen

The following Feb. 20, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.



GRAND THEFT AUTO

800 Greenfield, btwn 2/15/17 at 10:15 PM and 2/16/17 at 7 AM. The suspects took two vehicles from victim’s driveway using keys left in the vehicles.

BURGLARY/THEFT from MOTOR VEHICLE



15600 Sunset, 2/16/17 btwn 2:50 PM and 3:30 PM . The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a cell phone, money, and vehicle key.

17100 Palisades Cir, btwn 2/16/17 at 3 PM and 2/17/17 at 8 AM. The suspect smashed a window on victim's vehicle and took a bag, watch, and credit card reader.

Temescal Canyon/Pacific Coast Hwy, 2/19/17 btwn 7 AM and 9:30 AM . The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a wallet, money, and clothing.

BURGLARY



15700 Bowdoin, btwn 2/3/17 at 5:30 PM and 2/6/17 at 7:15 AM. The suspect entered a locked classroom and took a laptop computer.

17600 Tramonto, btwn 2/6/17 at 6:30 AM and 2/8/17 at 8:30 PM. The suspect opened a window to enter victim’s home and took jewelry and a security camera.

THEFT

700 Lachman Ln, 2/7/17 at 12:15 AM. The suspect (male Hispanic, brown hair, 5’10” 210 lb, 45 years, driving a white vehicle) took four packages from victim’s porch.

16100 Sunset, 2/15/17 btwn 4 AM and 5 AM . The suspect took the front wheel and a tool kit from victim’s bicycle.

800 Swarthmore, 2/17/17 at 2:25 PM. An 18 year old female was arrested for shoplifting after taking candy, chips, and body spray.

17100 Palisades Dr, btwn 2/16/17 at 3:30 PM and 2/18/17 at 7 PM. The suspect, possible a cable worker, took victim’s wallet and money from a bedroom.

OTHER CRIMES

Disturbing the Peace

800 Via De La Paz, 2/13/17 at 8 PM. A 29 year old male was arrested after screaming and disturbing the peace.