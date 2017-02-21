Viewpoint: Measure H Deserves a Yes Vote

Aided by a sturdy group of community volunteers, we’ve made strong connections with the police, the fire department and the justice system. At the same time, successful fundraising enabled us to engage two full-time social workers who move among homeless persons, offering to connect them to overnight shelter, meals, medical or psychiatric care and temporary housing that could lead to a permanent home. What we’ve accomplished is now serving as a model for other communities, including Malibu.

Those of us who have served on the board of directors since PPTFH’s start in the fall of 2014 are strongly in favor of Measure H, which will be on the March 7 ballot.

Last November, voters approved Measure HHH to secure a $1.2-billion bond that would develop housing for L.A.’s homeless population.

And now you’re wondering why this new Measure H is asking for more money—$350 million—to pay for additional services to help the homeless.

Measure H addresses a different situation.

About 10 years ago, the federal government changed its approach to ending homelessness by adopting a “Housing First” or a Permanent Supportive Housing policy.

In 2015, the City of Los Angeles created the Homelessness and Poverty Committee. Meanwhile, L.A. County introduced its own homeless initiative.