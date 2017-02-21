Caruso’s Signs Are Challenged in Pacific Palisades

by Sue Pascoe

Editor

Do you love them or hate them? That’s not the question that residents need to ask about developer Rick Caruso’s billboard-style signs on his construction wall safety barricades along Sunset and Swarthmore.

The relevant question is, “Are they legal?”

No, according to L.A. City Inspector Micah Williams, who came to Pacific Palisades to investigate multiple complaints about the large signs promoting Caruso’s Palisades Village Project.

“We are doing our due diligence,” Williams told the News on Feb. 8. He determined that Caruso does not have a sign permit and there is no application on file.

In order to post the signs, Caruso needs approval from the Palisades Design Review Board. That body will determine if they comply with the town’s Specific Plan. If they do, then Caruso must apply for a temporary sign permit.

Caruso was sent an order to comply and been charged a non-compliance fee of $356.16. “They have 10 days to remove the signs,” Williams said, noting that the city automatically gives a two-week grace period.

If the signs aren’t removed, the non-compliance fee goes to $660. And if they still aren’t removed, the issue then goes to the City Attorney’s Office.

At the Jan. 26 Pacific Palisades Community Council meeting, David Kaplan, who heads that body’s land-use committee, announced that Palisades Village Project Manager Michael Gazzanno had approached one of the people who registered a complaint about the signs and had attempted to resolve the issue.