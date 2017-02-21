ArtWorks for Healing to Hold Auction/Exhibition

Inspired by the power of art, artists and curators have joined together for ArtWorks for Healing, an art auction and exhibition to raise funds for A Window Between Worlds’ arts programs. The cocktail reception will take place 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 2 at Arena 1 Gallery in Santa Monica. The exhibition will be on display starting Friday, February 24; online bidding will run from Feb. 24 to March 2.
Participating artists include Palisadian Anne Schwartz and Santa Monica Canyon resident Moye Thompson, as well as Laddie John Dill, Kim Abeles, Margaret Lazzari, Fabian Debora, Lili Bernard and The Art of Chase.
Guest curators include Sunny Bak (Venice Art Crawl), Jacquie Israel (artHouseLA), MaryLinda Moss (Source Art) and Sandra Mueller.
Founded by Palisadian Cathy Salser in 1991, A Window Between Worlds cultivates arts programs to empower those impacted by violence and trauma. AWBW’s art workshops have offered more than 200,000 people the opportunity to express their thoughts and feelings by creating art in a safe environment.
Proceeds from ArtWorks for Healing will fund scholarships, art supplies, training of windows leaders, curriculum development and new programs. For tickets and more information, visit awbw.org/artworks.
