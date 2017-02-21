ArtWorks for Healing to Hold Auction/Exhibition

Inspired by the power of art, artists and curators have joined together for ArtWorks for Healing, an art auction and exhibition to raise funds for A Window Between Worlds’ arts programs. The cocktail reception will take place 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 2 at Arena 1 Gallery in Santa Monica. The exhibition will be on display starting Friday, February 24; online bidding will run from Feb. 24 to March 2.

Participating artists include Palisadian Anne Schwartz and Santa Monica Canyon resident Moye Thompson, as well as Laddie John Dill, Kim Abeles, Margaret Lazzari, Fabian Debora, Lili Bernard and The Art of Chase.