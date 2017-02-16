Photo: Pacific Palisades Rain Will Yield a Dividend

This photograph, taken in January 1997 in Topanga State Park, shows the Big-pod Ceanothus (Ceanothus megacarpus) in full bloom, which has been a rare sight during the drought. Photographer James Kenney predicts that with this winter’s rainfall, which is well above normal (See rain report, p. 3), residents will once again see the mountains covered in white bloom. Photo: James Kenney

