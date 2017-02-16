Palisades Elementary School Science Fair Explodes with Ideas

By Laura Abruscato

Contributing Writer

Photos: Lesly Hall Photography

The spirit of scientific inquiry is blossoming among the students at Palisades Elementary School, as evidenced by their ninth annual science fair on Monday, Feb. 6.

One hundred and seventy-five students participated in the fair, all of whom made a tri-fold poster explaining the project they did at home. Each earned participation ribbons after talking to the scientists who served as judges, many of whom were Pali parents, from UCLA and Cedars-Sinai.

Why can kids and teenagers hear high-frequency sounds better than adults? Would people come to a full stop at a stop sign if they knew they were being observed? Can glass be made invisible using oil and water? What type of pan makes brownies with the best texture and taste?

These and many more questions from young scientists were answered at the science fair. It took an unusually long time for the scientists to choose the winners of the fifth-grade competition because of so many worthy projects, said organizer Kristy Morris, a biochemist and mother of Pali students Zoey and Kyra, and Rose, an eighth grader at Paul Revere.