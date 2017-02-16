PaliHi Girls Water Polo Team Beats LACES, Advances to Semifinals

by Sue Pascoe

Editor

Palisades High School girls water polo team beat Los Angeles CES 17 to 8 in the quarterfinals match at Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center on February 14. Samantha Stahl scored four goals, as did co-captains Jackie Au and Yasmin Ansari. Adding three goals was Leighanne Estbrooke. Elli Blake and Clara Saab each scored one.

They will face Granada Hills Charter School tomorrow, Thursday, February 16, in the semifinals. Granada, seeded fourth, beat Cleveland 13 to 6 to advance.

In the opposite end of the bracket, Birmingham and Eagle Rock will play at Birmingham. (Eagle Rock defeated Taft 16-2 and Birmingham beat El Camino Real 14-3.) Birmingham is the defending champion. The championship game is at Valley College at 4:30 Saturday, Feb. 18.