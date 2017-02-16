PaliHi Girls Water Polo Nabs Top Seed

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

The Palisades High girls water polo team earned the No. 1 seed in the 16-team City Section playoffs that started last Friday with the Dolphins defeating West Adams at home, 25-3. Defending champion Birmingham is seeded second, Eagle Rock third and Granada Hills fourth.

“This is the first time in the school’s history that a girls or boys water polo team has been seeded one,” Coach Kirk Lazaruk told the News after the host Dolphins beat Venice 15-9 in their final Western League game on Feb. 8.

Palisades stayed home to face LACES in the quarterfinals on Feb. 14. During the regular season, PaliHi beat LACES twice, 21-9 and 14-5.

The semifinals are on Feb. 16 (possibly against Granada Hills or Cleveland, which is seeded fifth) at 3 p.m. at Pali. Finals will be held at Valley College on Feb. 18.

Under coach Lazaruk, the Pali girls went 8-0 in league and are 16-6 overall.

Early in the season, Lazaruk told the News that in order to prepare his team for playoff competition, he had entered them in several tournaments so that they could play faster, stronger and more experienced teams. The Dolphins won about half of their tournament games, losing to Flintridge Sacred Heart 8-4, Notre Dame 10-9, Cresenta Valley 16-2 and Chino Hills 13-8.