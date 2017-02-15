Passings: Beverly Vieau; Mom, Piano Teacher, 69-Year Palisadian

Beverly Brewster Vieau, a longtime Pacific Palisades resident, passed away on Jan. 28.

Beverly’s parents, Eleanor and John Brewster, moved to California from Missouri, and John established Brewster’s Food Mart on Montana Avenue and 9th Street in Santa Monica. Beverly was born in 1926 and raised in Santa Monica.

As a young girl, Beverly enjoyed playing the piano and giving recitals. She kept playing piano while a student at Santa Monica High School and majored in music at UCLA. Her activities at UCLA included Alpha Chi Omega sorority and class treasurer.

While in college, Beverly met her future husband, Navy pilot Harold Vieau, on a blind date. The Minneapolis native was stationed in San Diego, and a friend from Santa Monica invited him up for the weekend. While at the Saturday USO dance, Hal asked Beverly if she knew a Catholic church. She said she’d take him to Saint Monica’s for the 10 a.m. mass the next day.

Hal remembers, “I waited for her, then it was 10:15, 10:30, 10:45 and she finally drives up. I jump in the car and we go to church. She pointed to where we could sit (behind a pillar). We arrived for the final blessing. I turned to her and said, ‘Is this the way you go to church?’”