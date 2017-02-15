Mystery Show, Dinner at Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club

A murder mystery event,“Midnight at the Masquerade,” and a three-course Venetian dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club, 901 Haverford Ave. There will also be a hosted Italian wine/Prosecco bar.

Space is limited and advance purchase is required by Feb. 24. This fundraiser, which costs $100 per person and is open to the public, will support the renovations of the clubhouse.

As residents enjoy their delicious meal from the popular Highlands restaurant Casa Nostra, the plot will unfold and someone will drop dead (in a comedic way, of course). As the night continues, participants will be able to interrogate the suspects, gather the clues and work with their team to help mystery experts crack the case before the killer gets away!

The show, which generally lasts about two hours, comprises three acts and two “investigation times” in which guests mingle with one another and mystery experts to gather clues and attempt to solve the crime.