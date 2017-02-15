Genesis Open in Pacific Palisades Starts on Thursday

by Sue Pascoe

Many of the world’s top golfers will compete in The Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades this Thursday through Sunday.

Bubba Watson was last year’s champion, beating Jason Kokrak and Aussie Adam Scott by one stroke.

During a TV interview, Watson, 38, said one of the reasons he likes playing the Riviera is, “I like courses that have a history.” The 7,322-yard course was designed by George C. Thomas Jr. in 1927 and has hosted a U.S. Open and the PGA Championship.

Replacing the Northern Trust Open, The Genesis Open is sponsored by Genesis, a luxury car brand. The Tiger Woods Foundation is serving as host organization and will be the primary benefiting charity. Tiger Woods, 41, had planned to golf, but pulled out on Friday because of ongoing back problems.

Spectator tickets, which start at $15, are available at GenesisOpen.com.

On Thursday and Friday, the first two days of the tournament, tee-off begins about 6:40 a.m., with coverage by the Golf Channel from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, gates will open at 7:30 a.m. with the first tee-off time at 8 a.m. In addition to the Golf Channel, CBS will provide coverage from noon to 3 p.m. on