Genesis Open in Pacific Palisades Starts on Thursday

by Sue Pascoe
Editor
Many of the world’s top golfers will compete in The Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades this Thursday through Sunday.
Bubba Watson was last year’s champion, beating Jason Kokrak and Aussie Adam Scott by one stroke.
During a TV interview, Watson, 38, said one of the reasons he likes playing the Riviera is, “I like courses that have a history.” The 7,322-yard course was designed by George C. Thomas Jr. in 1927 and has hosted a U.S. Open and the PGA Championship.
Replacing the Northern Trust Open, The Genesis Open is sponsored by Genesis, a luxury car brand. The Tiger Woods Foundation is serving as host organization and will be the primary benefiting charity. Tiger Woods, 41, had planned to golf, but pulled out on Friday because of ongoing back problems.
Spectator tickets, which start at $15, are available at GenesisOpen.com.
On Thursday and Friday, the first two days of the tournament, tee-off begins about 6:40 a.m., with coverage by the Golf Channel from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Saturday and Sunday, gates will open at 7:30 a.m. with the first tee-off time at 8 a.m. In addition to the Golf Channel, CBS will provide coverage from noon to 3 p.m. on
Saturday and noon to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Public parking for Wednesday (when the Pro-Am is held) through Sunday is available in downtown Santa Monica parking structures S1 through S8. Regular parking rates and rules apply.
After parking, guests can ride the complimentary tournament shuttle, with pick-up and drop-off location on Wilshire Boulevard between 2nd and 3rd Street, and the main entrance on Longworth Drive. Shuttles will run from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday, and from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Uber drop-off and pick-up is at Paul Revere Middle School. New riders to Uber are eligible to receive a free first ride (up to $15) by entering code GENESIS17.
Pacific Palisades residents can catch the Metro bus that runs along Sunset, get off at Capri Drive and walk to the clubhouse.
For youth, 15 and under, complimentary tickets can be picked up at the Genesis Open box office, located at the Main Entrance, when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
Discounted Clubhouse youth tickets also can be purchased at the box office. For high school and college students, discounted tickets are available for purchase at the box office with a valid school ID.
Military veterans are eligible to purchase grounds tickets for a 25-percent discount, and all active, retired, reserve and National Guard military members are eligible for complimentary grounds tickets. Military tickets provide access for individuals to the Military Pavilion (located by tee 14) and to complimentary food and beverage.
Prohibited items include: backpacks/ large purses; beverage containers and coolers; large camera bags and cameras; chairs in bags and folding-arm chairs (higher than 18 inches or wider than 20 inches); ladders; packages; pets/animals; periscopes, picnic baskets; radios and televisions; signs; video cameras/recorders and weapons/firearms.
Social Icons