Region 69 AYSO Girls Lose Title Game 2-0

The Region 69 AYSO All-Star U10 girls reached the Area P Championship game on Jan. 29 and put up a good fight, but lost to the South Los Angeles Legends, 2-0.

The tournament was held over two weekends and included the top teams from the 11 regions in the area.

Pali Sting made short work of every team they encountered, until they met the Legends. Both teams will advance to the Section 1 All-Star Tournament in March.

Former Region 69 commissioner Debbie Held reported, “The first weekend was quite chaotic with field moves and closures due to the rain.” In addition to the U10 girls, coached by Brian Weinstein, Matt Humiston and Tim Reuben, four other teams from Region 69 qualified: U10 boys, coached by Rodrigo Catalan; U12 boys, coached by Robert Jesuele; U12 girls, coached by Peter Morrison; and U14 girls, coached by Dick Held.

According to Debbie Held, all five teams advanced to the quarterfinals and “We are proud of all of our Area P All-Star coaches and players, who showed commitment by playing in the rain, and traveling to alternate venues on a moment’s notice.”