Palisades High School Basketball Teams Prepare for 2017 Playoffs

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

PaliHi basketball teams finished their Western League season on a high note on Friday, Jan. 11 with both the boys and girls teams winning against LACES. They now prepare for the City Section playoffs.

GIRLS:

Pali’s 65-26 victory over LACES capped a strong 11-1 league season, which featured a 9-game winning streak that was only broken on Feb. 3 when the team lost 81- 69 to Mater Dei, an out-of-league opponent now ranked 13th in the state. Senior guard Chelsey Gipson led Pali with 37 points. On Feb. 6, the Dolphins also fell to Fairfax, 64-59, in a tight game. Pali, ranked 53rd in the state, dealt Fairfax, ranked 30th, its only league loss last month.