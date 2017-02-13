Palisades Crime: Robbery Suspect Chest Bumps Store Clerk

The following Feb. 13, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

ROBBERY

14700 Pacific Coast Hwy, 2/5/17 at 9:10 PM. The suspect (male black, black hair, 6′ 180 lb, 25 years, tattoo of cross on right side of face) went behind the counter at victim’s business and took cigarettes. When the store clerk told the suspect he had to pay for the cigarettes, the suspect “chest bumped” the clerk and left the store without paying.



GRAND THEFT AUTO

16000 Aiglon St, 2/10/17 at 4:10 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

17800 Tramonto, btwn 2/10/17 at 11:30 PM and 2/11/17 at 9:30 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle form the street.

BURGLARY



700 Greentree, btwn 2/6/17 at 5 PM and 2/7/17 at 5 AM. The suspect pried open a door to enter construction site and took victim’s tools.

14800 McKendree, 2/6/17 at 12:15 AM. The suspects (#1-3 male, 5’10” 170 lb, NFD driving a white 4 door vehicle) smashed a window to enter victim’s home. The suspect’s took jewelry and a safe.

15700 Bowdoin, btwn 2/3/17 at 5 PM and 2/6/17 at 6 AM. The suspect entered victim’s cafeteria and took money from a safe.

13100 Nimrod Pl, btwn 2/9/17 at 11 PM and 2/10/17 at 7:50 AM. The suspect entered victim’s home through an unlocked door and took money, a backpack, and laptop computer while victim was sleeping.

1000 Las Pulgas Rd, 2/10/17 btwn 1:30 PM and 4:15 PM . The suspect smashed a glass door to enter victim’s home and took money, jewelry, and a computer.

800 Toyopa, 2/9/17 btwn 9 AM and 10 PM . The suspect smashed a glass door to enter victim's home and took jewelry.

THEFT

700 Greentree, btwn 2/6/17 at 4 PM and 2/7/17 at 7 AM. The suspect cut the locks on victim’s tool box and took a laser, roto hammer, and chipping hammer.