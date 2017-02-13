PaliHi Wrestlers Advance to City Sectionals

by Sue Pascoe

Palisades High sent 14 wrestlers, one in each weight class, to the Regional meet at Pali on Saturday, Feb. 11. By 4 p.m., all had qualified to advance to City Sectionals at Roybal Learning Center on Feb. 17-18. The champion in each weight class at that meet will advance to the State championships in Bakersfield on March 3-4.

On Saturday, Palisades placed second behind San Fernando. “We wrestled well, but to be at San Fernando, we would have had to have been a little bit lucky,” said second-year head coach Steve Cifonelli, who has 38 athletes on the roster.

He pointed out that Ryan Couche (113 lbs.) was sick, but still qualified. “You’ll see a different Ryan at the Sectionals.”

Aaron Galef (120 lbs.), qualified even after losing 9-7, but then received a call from his doctor, who said that his finger, injured earlier in the week, was fractured and he needed to come in. “Aaron came back after his finger was set and said he was going to make it sectionals,” Cifonelli said. If a team is short a wrestler due to injury or illness, there are no substitutions, and the team has no chance for points in that weight class.